ARTA TERME. He lost control of his car and crashed into the roadside guardrail. Driving was a 75-year-old who was fortunately transported to the hospital in a minor condition. The accident happened, around 3.45 pm on Saturday 22 October, along the SS 52 bis, near the town of Arta Terme.

The Tolmezzo firefighters intervened on the spot who, together with two out-of-service health workers, who were passing on the same road at the time of the crash, began to provide first aid to the man and upon the arrival of the crew of the ‘ambulance, sent to the place by the Sores Central, helped to extract the injured man who was transported to the hospital.

The intervention of the fire brigade ended with the safety of the vehicle and the area where the accident occurred. The carabinieri intervened on the spot for all the findings. Traffic slowdowns are unavoidable during rescue and vehicle removal operations.