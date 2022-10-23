Home Sports Sbk Argentina, Bautista dominates race 1 and extends again: Rea 2nd, Razgatlioglu falls
Sbk Argentina, Bautista dominates race 1 and extends again: Rea 2nd, Razgatlioglu falls

The first heat crowns the Spaniard from Ducati: he now has 80 points over Toprak and 87 over Jonathan, a one-step title. Amazing Bassani who finishes on the podium after a good duel with the Kawasaki number 65

The law of Alvaro Bautista is also in force in Argentina. The Ducati Spaniard confirms himself as master of Superbike in 2022 and the results of the first heat at the San Juan Villicum circuit know a lot of judgment. The opponents are on the ropes. Jonathan Rea finishes second, gritty and spectacular, but without success for the past five months. Toprak Razgatlioglu is worse, on the ground in the first lap and only fifteenth at the finish. The gap is huge: 80 points behind for the Turkish, 87 for the Northern Irishman. In short, there is little to smile, unlike Axel Bassani, a splendid third after a race to be framed.

twist

Qualifying on the Argentine track rewarded Toprak Razgatlioglu, but the Turkish of Yamaha spoils everything on the first lap. The bad start forced him to come back and at turn 9 the reigning world champion exaggerated with the braking going to the ground. Compromised race and goodbye to dreams of glory. Bautista, on the other hand, waits for the right moment, finishing fourth behind Bassani, Rea and Lecuona. In six steps, the Spaniard completes the comeback and then flies to victory thanks to an impressive pace, always under the 1’38 ”barrier. His fastest race lap: 1’37 ”389. Simply impregnable.

See also  What a battle with Pisa: Pordenone tears a point that makes morale and rankings

show rea-Bassani

While Alvaro is enjoying the primacy, behind him is a real battle between Bassani and Rea. Axel takes advantage of the best traction of the Ducati of the Motocorsa team, while Jonathan is forced to vary the lines, raising his Kawasaki as soon as possible when exiting the corners. In the third to last lap, the Northern Irishman, six times Superbike king, won overtaking. To him the second place, while Bassani is satisfied with the third place. Iker Lecuona takes Honda to fourth position ahead of Michael Ruben Rinaldi’s Ducati. Then Alex Lowes, Scott Redding, Andrea Locatelli, Xavi Vierge and Michael Van der Mark in the top 10.

superbike san juan mayor: classification race 1

Here is the order of arrival of the first heat in Argentina:

1. Alvaro Bautista (Spa – Ducati)

2. Jonathan Rea (GB – Kawasaki)

3. Axel Bassani (Ita – Ducati)

4. Iker Lecuona (Spa – Honda)

5. Michel Rinaldi (Ita – Ducati)

6. Alex Lowes (GB – Kawasaki)

7. Scott Redding (GB – Bmw)

8. Andrea Locatelli (Ita – Yamaha)

9. Xavi Virgo (Spa – Honda)

10.Michael Van der Mark (Ola – BMW)

11. Lucas Mahias (Fra – Kawasaki)

12. Xavi Fores (Spa – Ducati)

13. Garrett Gerloff (United States – Yamaha)

14. Eugene Laverty (Irl – Bmw)

15. Toprak Razgatlioglu (Tur – Yamaha)

drivers standings

This is the situation of the drivers’ championship:

1 Alvaro Bautista (Spa – Ducati) 473

2 Toprak Razgatlioglu (Tur – Yamaha) 393

3 Jonathan Rea (GB-Kawasaki) 386

See also  The decathlon league is booming, and the sports industry opens up a "dual arena"

