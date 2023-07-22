Home » Car hits several people on Schützenplatz: Five injured | > – News – Lower Saxony
News

Car hits several people on Schützenplatz: Five injured | > – News – Lower Saxony

by admin
Car hits several people on Schützenplatz: Five injured | > – News – Lower Saxony

Status: 07/22/2023 2:59 p.m

In Hanover there were five injured on the Schützenplatz.

Five people were injured in Hanover on Saturday afternoon when a car hit them. According to NDR information, two of them suffered serious injuries. All five have already been taken to hospitals by ambulance. The police assume an accident. Accordingly, a so-called show car drove into a crowd. According to initial findings, the cause was a technical defect, said a police spokeswoman. The alleged driver of the car is known. The “Street Mag Show Hanover 2023” will take place this weekend on Schützenplatz – according to the organizers “Germany’s largest American Car & Harley Show”. More soon on >.

Anytime to listen

8 Min

You can hear what is important in your region in the recording of the 3:00 p.m. regional news on NDR 1 Lower Saxony. 8 mins

This topic in the program:

NDR 1 Lower Saxony | Current | 07/22/2023 | 3:00 p.m

See also  Africa remains without skilled workers - Francesca Sibani

You may also like

Iraqi security prevents protesters from reaching the Danish...

Strengthen security at Milciades Cantillo Educational Institution with...

Test HEIPI Carbon Travel Tripod W28 – Two...

Kyami Martin presents her new song: “Night 100”

The Russian Army Bombs Chinese Consulate: China and...

Genetic melting pot in Copper Age Southeastern Europe

The 1077th Lotto 1st place 7 people, prize...

Come back and play, the Council of State...

Summer 2023 – a summer like before? –...

Former ABC News Journalist Pleads Guilty to Federal...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy