Car hits several people on Schützenplatz: Five injured | > – News – Lower Saxony

In Hanover there were five injured on the Schützenplatz.

Five people were injured in Hanover on Saturday afternoon when a car hit them. According to NDR information, two of them suffered serious injuries. All five have already been taken to hospitals by ambulance. The police assume an accident. Accordingly, a so-called show car drove into a crowd. According to initial findings, the cause was a technical defect, said a police spokeswoman. The alleged driver of the car is known. The “Street Mag Show Hanover 2023” will take place this weekend on Schützenplatz – according to the organizers “Germany’s largest American Car & Harley Show”. More soon on >.

