After the little one overwhelmed in reverse by the car that her father drove in the Venetian, still a tragedy on the day of August 15th. A child was hospitalized this evening in serious condition after being hit by a car that threw him forward for about ten meters. It happened in the small town of Pasian di Prato, in the province of Udine just before 19:30.

The doctors who arrived on the spot with an ambulance and a self-medical doctor immediately intervened. The little patient was taken to the Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital in Udine where he was immediately hospitalized. His condition is serious: he has suffered a head injury and a suspected fracture of the femur. The carabinieri are investigating to reconstruct the dynamics of the accident and verify any responsibility.

According to an initial reconstruction, the child was crossing the strips with his bicycle when he was hit by the car. The woman behind the wheel, visibly shaken, stopped and gave first aid, together with other people present.

