news-txt”>

The firefighters are searching for two people who may have been involved in the fall of a car, which occurred in the afternoon in Anguillara Veneta (Padua) in the waters of the Gorzone canal.

A report took place around 16:00, by some witnesses who allegedly said they saw a person at the wheel of the car and another trying to help him.

The firefighters arrived from Piove di Sacco (Padua), with the divers unit and the “Drago 151” helicopter from Venice, as well as the mobile crane from the Rovigo headquarters. The car was recovered in the evening, but it had no passengers inside.

(ANSA).