Home News Car in the canal in the Padua area, two people are being sought – Veneto
News

Car in the canal in the Padua area, two people are being sought – Veneto

by admin
Car in the canal in the Padua area, two people are being sought – Veneto

Car recovered empty, VVF operate on indication of witnesses

news-txt”>

The firefighters are searching for two people who may have been involved in the fall of a car, which occurred in the afternoon in Anguillara Veneta (Padua) in the waters of the Gorzone canal.
A report took place around 16:00, by some witnesses who allegedly said they saw a person at the wheel of the car and another trying to help him.
The firefighters arrived from Piove di Sacco (Padua), with the divers unit and the “Drago 151” helicopter from Venice, as well as the mobile crane from the Rovigo headquarters. The car was recovered in the evening, but it had no passengers inside.
(ANSA).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy