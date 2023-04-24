Home » Car rolls over after collision – witnesses wanted
Car rolls over after collision – witnesses wanted

by admin
The Opel rolled over in the accident in Feuerbach. Photo: KS-Images.de / Karsten Schmalz/Karsten Schmalz

On Sunday evening, a 32-year-old Smart driver collided with the Opel of a 72-year-old. The Opel overturns, the senior citizen is injured. The police are now looking for witnesses.

The police are looking for witnesses to a traffic accident that occurred on Sunday evening on Heilbronner Strasse in Stuttgart-Feuerbach. A 72-year-old Opel driver was injured in the accident, causing property damage amounting to several thousand euros.

As reported by the police, a 32-year-old driver was driving his Smart for four on Heilbronner Straße towards Pragsattel at around 7.35 p.m. and wanted to turn left at the entrance to the main road towards Ludwigsburg. He collided with the Opel of the 72-year-old woman who was traveling from the Pragsattel in the direction of Zuffenhausen. The Opel overturned as a result of the impact. The 72-year-old suffered injuries, and rescue workers took her to a hospital as a precaution.

Because of the unclear course of the accident, the traffic police are now looking for witnesses on 0711/8990-4100.



