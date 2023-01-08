Two people were injured following a road accident that occurred around 4.30 on Sunday 8 January in the locality of La Comina, in Pordenone, along via Roveredo.

Due to causes being investigated by the police, the driver of the car lost control and the car went upside down. No other vehicles were involved.

The health emergency operations center promptly sent the crew of a medical vehicle and the crew of an ambulance to the scene, both from Pordenone.

It has also activated the fire brigade and the police forces as far as it is concerned. Once on site, the health teams took charge of the driver of the vehicle and a passenger who were then transported to the Santa Maria degli Angeli hospital in Pordenone by ambulance with a doctor on board, in yellow code.

The Pordenone firefighters intervened after seven in Azzano Decimo, in via 25 aprile, for a road accident in which a car hit the traffic island in the center of the roadway, ending its run a few meters later, knocking down the signs and releasing the oil on the roadway.

Injured the driver, the only one involved in the impact. The firefighters temporarily closed the road, diverting traffic to the side streets, to allow for restoration.