Cathryn Vialli is devastated. She says it, without shame, without hiding. She’s a strong woman who now knows she has to go on raising 18-year-old Olivia and 16-year-old Sofia without the support of her love and her life. She has excruciating pain inside her, impossible to explain with her words, yet yesterday to thank the fans from all over the world, who are flooding the family with affection on social media, she wanted to give us a thought.