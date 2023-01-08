Home Sports Vialli, his wife Cathryn and the message: “The most loving husband and father”
Vialli, his wife Cathryn and the message: “The most loving husband and father”

Mrs. Vialli entrusts a message to the Gazzetta: “We are devastated, thanks for the love and support”. “Not sad” funerals, at the behest of Gianluca

From our correspondent Andrea Ramazzotti

Cathryn Vialli is devastated. She says it, without shame, without hiding. She’s a strong woman who now knows she has to go on raising 18-year-old Olivia and 16-year-old Sofia without the support of her love and her life. She has excruciating pain inside her, impossible to explain with her words, yet yesterday to thank the fans from all over the world, who are flooding the family with affection on social media, she wanted to give us a thought.

