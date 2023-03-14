news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BOLZANO, MARCH 14 – The competition for admission to the 13th three-year course (2023-2026) has been announced for student marshals of the Carabinieri (24 places) in possession of the B2 bilingualism certificate. A news that the president of the Autonomous Province of Bolzano, Arno Kompatscher, welcomed with great favor: “The knowledge of the two main languages ​​of our province by the guardians of the order guarantees greater security and closeness to the citizens: the forces of order they perform an extremely delicate service. To become a point of reference for citizens, you have to speak their language”, said President Kompatscher, inviting interested fellow citizens to participate in the competition.



Applicants can submit their application through the www.carabinieri.it portal in the competitions area. Bilingual young people between the ages of 17 and 26 (up to 28 for those who have served in the military) who have obtained or will be able to obtain a diploma at the end of the 2022-2023 school year can participate in the selection. of upper secondary education valid for admission to university courses. The winners of the competition admitted to the training course will be enrolled, at the care and expense of the State Administration, in the degree course in “Security Legal Sciences”, class L-14. At the end of the training course, marshals will be assigned to departments located in the province of Bolzano or with regional jurisdiction.



For detailed requirements, it is possible to consult the competition announcement published on the aforementioned www.carabinieri.it. The application to participate must be submitted by 1 April 2023. (ANSA).

