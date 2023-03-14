Home Business Received nearly 1 million in compensation for scrapped Mercedes-Benz refurbished and re-sold, was sentenced to refund 1 and compensate 3 Netizen: C-class becomes bigger S in seconds–fast technology–technology changes the future
Business

Received nearly 1 million in compensation for scrapped Mercedes-Benz refurbished and re-sold, was sentenced to refund 1 and compensate 3 Netizen: C-class becomes bigger S in seconds–fast technology–technology changes the future

by admin
Received nearly 1 million in compensation for scrapped Mercedes-Benz refurbished and re-sold, was sentenced to refund 1 and compensate 3 Netizen: C-class becomes bigger S in seconds–fast technology–technology changes the future

Received nearly 1 million in compensation for scrapped Mercedes-Benz refurbished and re-sold, was sentenced to refund 1 to 3 Netizens: C-class seconds become bigger S

Can you make a fortune buying a used car? This is really caught up by Mr. Zhang from Jiangsu.

According to Lizhi News, Mr. Zhang bought a second-hand Mercedes-Benz (C200L) at a second-hand car service company in Suzhou for 330,000 yuan, and the salesperson promised him during the sales process,There is no problem with the vehicle, you can buy it with confidence

After buying it back, Mr. Zhang found that the car had a seven-speed gearbox, not the nine-speed gearbox car he wanted, so he sold the car to Liang at a price of 325,000 yuan.

Liang got the car and was told when he bought the insurance,The car was involved in a major traffic accident and was deemed a total loss at the timeThen Liang sued Mr. Zhang to the court, demanding that the contract be terminated and the car payment refunded, but Mr. Zhang lost the lawsuit.

Received nearly 1 million in compensation for scrapped Mercedes-Benz refurbished and re-sold, was sentenced to refund 1 to 3 Netizens: C-class seconds become bigger S

After losing the lawsuit, Mr. Zhang felt that he was also a victim, so he sued the second-hand car service company that sold his car to the court.Ask for a refund of the car price and triple compensation

After investigation, the court found that before Mr. Zhang bought the vehicle, there had been a major traffic accident. After the on-site inspection by the insurance company, the damage was determined to be a total loss. car for sale.

The second-hand car service company stated that they did not know about it. The court held that the second-hand car sales company has the statutory and contractual obligation to conduct a comprehensive inspection of the sold vehicle and to obtain all the information of the vehicle. When a claim has been made, it should be known that the vehicle has been in a traffic accident, so the court determined that the behavior of the used car sales company constituted fraud.

See also  68 years old!Zhao Yazhi basked in the CCTV program, and the red lips and white clothes were invincible--Quick Technology--Technology changes the future

Received nearly 1 million in compensation for scrapped Mercedes-Benz refurbished and re-sold, was sentenced to refund 1 to 3 Netizens: C-class seconds become bigger S

According to the “Consumer Rights Protection Law”, in the end, the court ruled that the second-hand car service company refund the car payment and pay three times the compensation.Considering the use of the vehicle and other circumstances, it is judged that the second-hand car company will return the car payment of 231,000 yuan, a total of 1,221,000 yuan, which means that Mr. Zhang has been compensated nearly one million yuan

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Editor in charge: Luomu

You may also like

Resolution 12 of 02/20/2023 – State Attorney’s Office...

Invitation letter of BYD joint venture car exposed:...

Investments by a Swiss investment strategist – now...

Lottomatica warms up the engines for the Stock...

Job cuts at Meta – Facebook group wants...

Ivory Coast: Masdar’s commitment in Africa for the...

The strongest smart watch is here!HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate...

Not all European banks ready for new capital...

Istat, the “ad personam” rule to reconfirm Blangiardo...

VW: Up to 100,000 euros a month in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy