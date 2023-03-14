Received nearly 1 million in compensation for scrapped Mercedes-Benz refurbished and re-sold, was sentenced to refund 1 to 3 Netizens: C-class seconds become bigger S

Can you make a fortune buying a used car? This is really caught up by Mr. Zhang from Jiangsu.

According to Lizhi News, Mr. Zhang bought a second-hand Mercedes-Benz (C200L) at a second-hand car service company in Suzhou for 330,000 yuan, and the salesperson promised him during the sales process,There is no problem with the vehicle, you can buy it with confidence。

After buying it back, Mr. Zhang found that the car had a seven-speed gearbox, not the nine-speed gearbox car he wanted, so he sold the car to Liang at a price of 325,000 yuan.

Liang got the car and was told when he bought the insurance,The car was involved in a major traffic accident and was deemed a total loss at the timeThen Liang sued Mr. Zhang to the court, demanding that the contract be terminated and the car payment refunded, but Mr. Zhang lost the lawsuit.

After losing the lawsuit, Mr. Zhang felt that he was also a victim, so he sued the second-hand car service company that sold his car to the court.Ask for a refund of the car price and triple compensation。

After investigation, the court found that before Mr. Zhang bought the vehicle, there had been a major traffic accident. After the on-site inspection by the insurance company, the damage was determined to be a total loss. car for sale.

The second-hand car service company stated that they did not know about it. The court held that the second-hand car sales company has the statutory and contractual obligation to conduct a comprehensive inspection of the sold vehicle and to obtain all the information of the vehicle. When a claim has been made, it should be known that the vehicle has been in a traffic accident, so the court determined that the behavior of the used car sales company constituted fraud.

According to the “Consumer Rights Protection Law”, in the end, the court ruled that the second-hand car service company refund the car payment and pay three times the compensation.Considering the use of the vehicle and other circumstances, it is judged that the second-hand car company will return the car payment of 231,000 yuan, a total of 1,221,000 yuan, which means that Mr. Zhang has been compensated nearly one million yuan。