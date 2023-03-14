Judge Salam, Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders, and Cardinal Ayuso, Minister of Interreligious Intercourse, signed an agreement to strengthen dialogue and coexistence among followers of different religions and cultures around the world.

(Vatican News Network)Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam, Secretary General of the Muslim Council of Elders, and Cardinal Miguel Ángel Ayuso Guixot, Prefect of the Congregation for Religious Intercourse, signed a Memorandum of Understanding agreement on March 6 at the Vatican Congregation for Interreligious Intercourse, Aims at strengthening dialogue between religions and cultures.

Cardinal Ayuso commended the efforts of the Muslim Council of Elders under the leadership of Chairman Azhar Grand Imam Tayyib. He highlighted the important relationship between Pope Francis and the Grand Imam, which has been a source of inspiration for countless religious believers around the world. The Prefect of the Congregation for Interreligious Intercourse added that the signing of the agreement aims to continue to strengthen the joint cooperation efforts and to further accelerate inspiring initiatives and projects to promote coexistence and brotherhood in the global field.

