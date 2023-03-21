Cardano sprinta and 10%



Investing.com – Cardano was trading $0.3671 as of 21:07 (20:07 GMT) on the Investing.com Index as of Tuesday, up 10.09% for the day. This is the largest single-day percentage increase since March 21.

The jump pushes the market cap of Cardano up to $12.5752B, thus reaching 1.07% of the total cryptocurrency market. At its high, the Cardano market had peaked at $94.8001B.

In the previous 24 hours, the Cardano cryptocurrency traded in a range between $0.3294 and $0.3671.

For the past seven days, Cardano was seen on the rise with a gain. The volume of Cardano traded in the last 24 hours, at the time of writing, comes in at $443.7056M, representing 0.66% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It had been trading within a range of $0.3161 to $0.3671 for the past 7 days.

At its current price, the price of Cardano is still down 88.15% from its all-time high of $3.10 hit on September 2, 2021.

Meanwhile in the cryptocurrency market

Bitcoin trades at $28,116.9 on the Investing.com Index, up 0.39%.

Ethereum traded at $1,792.09 on the Investing.com Index, up 2.22%.

The market capitalization of the Bitcoin cryptocurrency was $544.5774B, representing 46.13% of the total of all cryptocurrencies, while that of the Ethereum crypto reached $219.8889B and 18.63% of the total.