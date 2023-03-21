Home News Cardano sprinta and 10% From Investing.com
News

Cardano sprinta and 10% From Investing.com

by admin
Cardano sprinta and 10% From Investing.com
Cardano sprinta and 10%

Investing.com – Cardano was trading $0.3671 as of 21:07 (20:07 GMT) on the Investing.com Index as of Tuesday, up 10.09% for the day. This is the largest single-day percentage increase since March 21.

The jump pushes the market cap of Cardano up to $12.5752B, thus reaching 1.07% of the total cryptocurrency market. At its high, the Cardano market had peaked at $94.8001B.

In the previous 24 hours, the Cardano cryptocurrency traded in a range between $0.3294 and $0.3671.

For the past seven days, Cardano was seen on the rise with a gain. The volume of Cardano traded in the last 24 hours, at the time of writing, comes in at $443.7056M, representing 0.66% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It had been trading within a range of $0.3161 to $0.3671 for the past 7 days.

At its current price, the price of Cardano is still down 88.15% from its all-time high of $3.10 hit on September 2, 2021.

Meanwhile in the cryptocurrency market

Bitcoin trades at $28,116.9 on the Investing.com Index, up 0.39%.

Ethereum traded at $1,792.09 on the Investing.com Index, up 2.22%.

The market capitalization of the Bitcoin cryptocurrency was $544.5774B, representing 46.13% of the total of all cryptocurrencies, while that of the Ethereum crypto reached $219.8889B and 18.63% of the total.

See also  Energy crisis: France begins construction of floating offshore wind farms

You may also like

Subjects dedicated to stealing from schools and churches...

Migration Colombia pronounces after father’s complaint for procedure

VAT fraud, taken by financiers and Revenue-Collection manager...

Journalist gives Roy García 72 hours to apologize...

In Codazzi a man was killed when he...

Geophysical Institute reports less activity in the Cotopaxi...

Manizales will star in the most epic Downhill...

John Varvatos’ label On This Day closes its...

The Conaie demands the immediate departure of President...

The Nevado del Ruiz continues with ash emissions,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy