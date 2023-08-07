Caretaker Prime Minister announced this week, Hafeez Shaikh shortlisted: Home Minister

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has said that the announcement of the caretaker prime minister’s name is expected this week and according to him, Abdul Hafeez Sheikh’s name is also included in the shortlisted names.

The government has not yet officially announced the date of dissolution of the assembly.

The term of the current assembly ends on August 12 at 12 pm and Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has said that he will hand over the responsibilities to the caretaker government before this term.

Khurshid Shah, a senior leader of the ruling coalition People’s Party, told Independent Urdu last week that it had been agreed to dissolve the assembly on August 9, but the government has not officially announced a date yet. went.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has been consulting with his allied parties to agree on a name for caretaker prime minister, but the name has not been announced.

Interior Minister Rana Sana, in response to a question asked during a program of television channel Geo News on Sunday night, said that among the names that have been shortlisted so far for the Caretaker Prime Minister is the name of former Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Sheikh. included.

When he was asked if Hafeez Shaikh would be willing to take up this position if offered, Rana Sanaullah said, ‘Of course he would be ready.’

Abdul Hafeez Sheikh has been the finance minister of Pakistan for three times and the last time he was in the cabinet of former Prime Minister Imran Khan where he held this position from April 2019 to December 2020.

This section contains related reference points (Related Nodes field).

Before this, Hafeez Sheikh has served as the finance minister in the government of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in addition to former army soldier Pervez Musharraf’s cabinet.

If the current assembly is dissolved before August 12, then the Election Commission has to hold elections within 90 days, but after a new development last week, fears are being expressed that the elections may be delayed.

The Federal Cabinet approved the results of the Digital Census 2023 in a meeting on August 5, after which the process of new constituencies is to be completed, which will take four months to complete.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

