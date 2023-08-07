Caution is advised with eToro and Co

It sounds so easy: copy the stock portfolio of a top trader with one click, lean back – and at the end get a fat return. Providers such as eToro, Naga or Wikifolio offer so-called copy trading and suggest traders to users whose portfolios they can easily take over. The promises of returns are high: on the websites, the providers highlight traders who have made returns of more than 100 percent in recent years – a multiple of what was possible with a vile ETF. But the great hope of beating the market with copy trading does not always work out. In this episode, Philipp talks to consumer advocate Annabel Oelmann about where the dangers lie, why the top returns advertised by traders can be misleading – and why investors can lose a lot of money.

Disclaimer: This podcast is not investment advice, it is for information and entertainment purposes only. The hosts or the publisher assume no liability for investment decisions that you make based on the information heard in the podcast.

