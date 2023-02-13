12
From autumn to today the cost of electricity has halved. But for consumers there is another good news: thanks to this drop, they are also making a comeback fixed price offers which had become a rarity.
Price blocked for 12 months
Operators see the light at the end of the tunnel of the energy crisis and, in this climate of confidence, are starting to take a few more risks again offering the locked price for 12 or 24 months, much more often for 12 months.
