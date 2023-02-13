Home Business Light, fixed-price offers are back: rates halved compared to last autumn
Business

Light, fixed-price offers are back: rates halved compared to last autumn

by admin
Light, fixed-price offers are back: rates halved compared to last autumn

From autumn to today the cost of electricity has halved. But for consumers there is another good news: thanks to this drop, they are also making a comeback fixed price offers which had become a rarity.

Price blocked for 12 months

Operators see the light at the end of the tunnel of the energy crisis and, in this climate of confidence, are starting to take a few more risks again offering the locked price for 12 or 24 months, much more often for 12 months.

See also  HarmonyOS 2 upgraded users to break 120 million and over 1 million users upgrade Hongmeng every day

You may also like

Kiev: “Berlusconi kisses Putin’s bloody hands. Well done...

The new Kia K3 is officially listed with...

BTP Italia: Meloni government towards fiscal activism

Fuels, diesel is once again cheaper than petrol

Spot gold fell again, FED needs January inflation...

Diesel becomes cheaper than petrol again, an anomaly...

Resolution 110 of 12/29/2022 – Mandate to the...

EU raises estimates on Italy: in 2023 GDP...

Mozambique: Italian Chamber of Commerce enters the official...

“The power games of lobbyists in the European...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy