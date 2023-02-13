ANKARA – A 40-year-old woman was pulled alive in Islahiye, Turkey’s province of Gaziantepafter 170 hours under the rubble of a 5-storey building following the devastating earthquake that hit southern Turkey and northern Syria a week ago, on Monday 6 February.

the woman, Sibel Kaya, was rescued by a mixed team which also included members of the Turkey Coal Mine Rescue Team. Previously also a 60-year-old female, Erengul Belowhad been extracted from the rubble in the city of Besni, in the province of Adiyamanby teams from the western city of Manisa.

“We have received news of a miracle from Besni which has helped to appease the fire that burns in our hearts a little,” the mayor of Manisa wrote on Twitter. Cengiz Ergun. According to experts at this point the chances of still finding people alive under the rubble are “now very, very slim”.

Yet the volunteers do not give in and the rescues continue. A child of just six years and

a 70-year-old woman were pulled alive and out of danger from the rubble of two apartments in Adiyaman and Antakya, two of the towns most affected by the earthquake that devastated southern Turkey a week ago.

The baby, by name Wall, is in good condition, however the conditions of the woman, Nuray Gurbuz, are of concern, but her life does not appear to be in danger. Two hours earlier a 35-year-old young man, Benjamin Idaci he was pulled alive from the rubble of a house in Adiyaman.