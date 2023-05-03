Carlos Pinedo celebrated Labor Day in the “Primero de Mayo” neighborhood

In the Primero de Mayo neighborhood, Pinedo was accompanied by the social leader “Luchito” the Painter, who was in charge of organizing the event in which the mayoral candidate was received with great enthusiasm by the residents of the neighborhood.

The candidate for mayor of Santa Marta, Carlos Pinedo Cuellocelebrated the Labor Day with the inhabitants of the “Primero de Mayo” neighborhood”, where he was accompanied by social and community leaders from that sector of the city.

For Pinedo, it is very important to encourage entrepreneurship to create new sources of employment.Or, like promoting tourism as the main line of the Samarian economy, so that their proposals are aimed at these two sources of development for the city.

In the Primero de Mayo neighborhood, Pinedo received the accompaniment of the social leader “Luchito” the Painter, who was in charge of organizing the event in which the mayoral candidate he was received with great enthusiasm by the residents of the neighborhood, who offered him their support.

It should be noted that the pcandidate Carlos Pinedo Cuello, He has been touring all the neighborhoods of the city, and in each of them he has been received with a warm hug from those who support his political project and want to take him to the first political-administrative position in the District.

With anticipation Pinedo was in the neighborhood Once de Noviembre, where he was received by Mrs. Evelyn, whom he thanked for her support and demonstration of affection. “Thank you for not losing faith and hope that opportunities can be for everyone,” said Pinedo.

In the Villa Marbella urbanization, Pinedo visited merchants and he came home to the house where, with the signature of its residents, he received the support of all, who took the opportunity to expose the situation of insecurity that affects them. other sectors where Pinedo has been have expressed their supportToday they have signed the registration form, exceeding the number of signatures required to endorse their candidacy for mayor of Santa Marta