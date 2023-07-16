Home » Carmen de Atrato: $2,426 million for Casa de la Mujer y el Artesano
News

Carmen de Atrato: $2,426 million for Casa de la Mujer y el Artesano

by admin
Carmen de Atrato: $2,426 million for Casa de la Mujer y el Artesano

On May 29, the mayor’s office of Carmen de Atrato began the process to contract the construction of the house for women and artisans in the head of the municipality, for a value of 2,282 million pesos.

At this time the process is in final evaluation for its contracting.

It seeks to benefit entrepreneurial artisans and mistreated, displaced, sexually abused women and single mothers.

The intervention is worth 144 million pesos.

Other hiring processes in recent weeks in Carmen de Atrato are the following:

On June 14, the Carmen de Atrato mayor’s office began the process to contract the construction of fixed efficient stoves for rural families, worth 541 million pesos.

On June 20, the mayor’s office of Carmen de Atrato began the process to contract the cleaning of drains, ditches and landslides, rubbing and maintenance of drains on the municipal roads, for a value of 201 million pesos.

On May 5, the mayor’s office of Carmen de Atrato contracted the maintenance and/or improvement of the infrastructure of the municipal administrative centers, for a value of 298 million pesos.

On May 2, the mayor’s office of Carmen de Atrato contracted the construction of a sports center in the Sabaleta indigenous community, worth 1,228 million pesos.

See also  After the post pro Ukraine, Måneskin on stage at Coachella 2022, the most important indie rock festival. At what time they will perform and where to follow them live

You may also like

Chaos returned to Cali with illegal piques

A Styrian car caught fire at a gas...

Ecuador wins the eighth Ironman 70.3 and goes...

Man Accused of Hampton Shooting Spree Killed in...

Registration time!

Tsinghua University Sends Changsha’s First College Entrance Examination...

Neustadt-Glewe: 20th Airbeat One officially ended | >...

Plan to protect the Amazonian and tropical jaguar

UNP ‘Narcochofer’ says that ‘Matamba’ received weapons from...

Two-thirds majority for compulsory insurance against natural hazards

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy