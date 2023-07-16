Carmen de Atrato: $2,426 million for Casa de la Mujer y el Artesano

On May 29, the mayor’s office of Carmen de Atrato began the process to contract the construction of the house for women and artisans in the head of the municipality, for a value of 2,282 million pesos.

At this time the process is in final evaluation for its contracting.

It seeks to benefit entrepreneurial artisans and mistreated, displaced, sexually abused women and single mothers.

The intervention is worth 144 million pesos.

Other hiring processes in recent weeks in Carmen de Atrato are the following:

On June 14, the Carmen de Atrato mayor’s office began the process to contract the construction of fixed efficient stoves for rural families, worth 541 million pesos.

On June 20, the mayor’s office of Carmen de Atrato began the process to contract the cleaning of drains, ditches and landslides, rubbing and maintenance of drains on the municipal roads, for a value of 201 million pesos.

On May 5, the mayor’s office of Carmen de Atrato contracted the maintenance and/or improvement of the infrastructure of the municipal administrative centers, for a value of 298 million pesos.

On May 2, the mayor’s office of Carmen de Atrato contracted the construction of a sports center in the Sabaleta indigenous community, worth 1,228 million pesos.

