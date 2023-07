MOSCA — No iPhone, the enemy is listening. This is the new slogan of Russian state ministries and companies. From July 17, employees of the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, as well as the Ministry of Digital Development, will have to abandon the use of iPhone smartphones, iPad tablets and any other Apple device. Also la holding Rostec which includes strategic companies in the defense and high-tech sectors has banned employees from using US-based Apple products for business communications.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook