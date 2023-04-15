On March 13, the mayor’s office of Carmen de Atrato began the process to contract the construction of a sports center in the Sabaleta indigenous community, worth 1,227 million pesos.

On April 10, the mayor’s office of Carmen de Atrato began the process to contract the maintenance and/or improvement of the infrastructure of the municipal administrative centers, for a value of 298 million pesos.

On March 22, the mayor’s office of Carmen de Atrato awarded the contract for the supply of materials and inputs for the expansion and maintenance of the infrastructure of the public lighting system in the municipality, worth 249 million pesos.

On March 16, the mayor’s office of Carmen de Atrato awarded the contract for the construction of the vehicular bridge of the Guaduas village over the La Cristalina stream and improvement and/or rehabilitation of the pedestrian bridge built in the Hábita village, La Máquina sector, for a value of 132 millions of pesos.