Presidential Commissioner for Strategic Projects and CABEI seek development opportunities

The Presidential Commissioner for Strategic Projects, Cristian Flores, attended a meeting with the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI) in search of opportunities that promote the development of El Salvador.

“We continue working with our most important strategic allies around the country’s strategic projects; especially, in the commitment to food security and the well-being of our population, a priority for President Nayib Bukele ”, Flores assured on his social networks.

Similarly, the Commissioner stated that: “Hand in hand with CABEI, Dante Mossi, Luis Rodríguez, we are making progress in obtaining technical assistance, financial support and non-reimbursable cooperation to provide benefits to Salvadorans. Coordinated, we will soon have good news for our country”.

It should be noted that CABEI has proven to be a strategic ally for El Salvador, since it has supported different initiatives that seek to improve the living conditions of Salvadorans.