Inflation was 7.7% in March, above what was projected by private consultants, and accumulated a 104.3% increase in the last twelve months, reported INDEC. It is the highest since April 2002 and only in the first quarter, prices rose 21.7%, more than a third of what was projected by the Government for all of 2023. The data hit the Government and especially the economic team that He attributed the unexpected rise in food to the drought and bird flu. Massa returns to the country tomorrow from the United States where he met with the IMF for the second time in two weeks.

