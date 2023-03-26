From Friday 5 May 2023 the new programming of the Cinema house, which will be managed, upon resolution by Roma Capitale, by the Fondazione Cinema per Roma. The renewed editorial line, curated by the President Gian Luca Farinelli and the Artistic Director Paola Malanga, will be officially presented in April.

Pending the resumption of activity of the Casa del Cinema, currently undergoing a series of restyling interventions, the Fondazione Cinema per Roma presents the new logo of the structure, created by The B. Agency and inspired by the visual identity of the Cinemas in Rome. Around the characters of the word “Cinema”, the profile of the historic seventeenth-century building emerges which, immersed in the Villa Borghese park, a stone’s throw from via Veneto, intends to play an even more important role as the home of the seventh art in the capital.