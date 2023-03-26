ANCONA – Is it necessary to practice exclusively aerobic activity to lose weight? To debunk the false myth is Dr. Jessica Ferrini, an Ancona specialist in sports medicine.

The calorie deficit

«The sine qua non for losing weight is a calorie deficit and, for this reason, it is first of all necessary to acquire the perception of how much we consume during the day and during the week, including the weekend (meals are not only those we eat at the table, but also all snacks between meals). Given this, you can associate aerobic activity preferably practiced in the morning, lasting at least 30-40 minutes and keeping the heart rate at values ​​between 50 and 70% of the maximum heart rate (220 – age) in order to use fats as fuel. It is also advisable to combine, every other day, a strength activity, even if it has a reduced caloric consumption, in particular weight lifting, to keep the muscle mass active and improve the insulin sensitivity in the tissue that is working therefore, specifically, the muscles. The enhancement of mitochondrial activity is also fundamental (mitochondria are cellular organelles that have the function of producing energy from energy substrates and – therefore – of consuming fat): aerobic activity increases the number of mitochondria, weight training increases their ‘hypertrophy and diameter’.

What to combine with aerobic activity?

«Initially we work on the strength of the major muscle groups of the upper and lower body (pectorals, back, legs, glutes, core) to ensure that the stimulus against resistance is really effective and, over time, we can promote hypertrophy muscle. In the first months, therefore, exercises will be carried out at low volume and low intensity, in a second moment the volume will be increased while always maintaining a reduced intensity and, only subsequently, will the repetitions decrease and the loads will increase ».

Does aerobic activity affect muscle mass?

«Aerobic activity basically has an unfavorable effect on anabolism, i.e. muscle growth, although it too, compared to total inactivity, is hypertrophic. On the other hand, it has the effect of improving caloric partitioning in the muscle (fats end up in the contractile tissue, rather than as adipose depot)”.

Hydration during training: how to do it correctly?

«Water, as we know, is the most represented component in our body and has the main function of maintaining the correct thermal balance. Therefore, it is essential throughout the day to ensure its correct intake through the consumption of liquids and food. In general, a water consumption of about 1 milliliter is indicated for each kilocalorie consumed, equal to its dispersion. As regards the relationship between hydration and training, it is necessary to drink an adequate amount of water before (for the whole day up to 90 minutes before), during (about ¼ liter every 15 minutes) and after training. Very often, the feeling of tiredness is due to insufficient water intake. Symptoms and signs of insufficient hydration are in fact: decreased ability to concentrate, increased fatigue, muscle cramps, muscle tears, dizziness. Some studies (the results of the literature are, however, still conflicting on this aspect) demonstrate that for each liter of water consumed in addition to our water needs, our energy expenditure increases by about 40 kcal and this, therefore, could both reduce sense of hunger and to favor a greater consumption of energy, facilitating weight loss.

Specific indications for those who are very overweight?

«Heavily overweight subjects are considered out of physical shape and, therefore, have a cardiovascular system that is already under pressure (they easily go into oxygen debt, often have arterial hypertension, etc.) and delicate joints, as they are constantly overloaded. In these cases, more than others, the “do it yourself” can be more risky and it is strongly advisable to rely on specialists such as general practitioners, cardiologists, endocrinologists, nutritionists and movement professionals.

Recommended visits before starting the activity?

“Everyone is recommended at least a resting electrocardiogram and, in addition, a cycle ergometer exercise test (maximum exercise test), if never performed previously or prior to two years. Upon completion of the tests, I always recommend a cardiac ultrasound (cardiac echocolor Doppler) at rest and complete blood tests to rule out any organic pathologies such as anemia, thyroid pathologies, electrolyte imbalances. Separate mention for agonists who, according to ministerial protocol, are compulsorily subjected to the annual sports medical examination which includes maximal ergometric test, spirometric examination and chemical-physical analysis of urine. The integration of these tests with other more specific and personalized ones will be recommended by the general practitioner or sports doctor for each patient”.







