An immediate withdrawal has taken place for a well-known brand of cheese. The Ministry of Health warns consumers about possible dangers.

A product that every consumer could have in his refrigerator, maximum attention not to endanger their health.

They continue food alerts in this September. The Ministry of Health extends the list of withdrawals almost daily to warn consumers of possible health risks. Recalls generally involve contamination caused by salmonella, escherichia coli, ethylene oxide. Then there are the cases concerning the presence of undeclared allergens on the label or fragments of plastic, glass or metal. Fortunately, the continuous controls set up in the supply chain are able to identify a significant number of dangers for consumers, as happened for fresh cheese whose retirement was announced on 12 September 2022.

Immediate withdrawal of fresh cheese, the offending brand

The product withdrawn from supermarket shelves is President brand goat log due to the possible presence of metal foreign bodies. The marketing takes place on behalf of biG Srl and the brand of the plant is FR 79 299 001. The manufacturer is Société Fromagere De Riblaire with headquarters of the plant in RIblaire, 79330 Saint Varent Siret.

The sales package is the 1 kilo one and the Lotto numbers withdrawn they are 238ACN360 and 238ACN72. The deadline for storage is 25 October 2022. The Ministry of Health advises citizens not to consume the product but to bring it back to the point of sale to request reimbursement of expenses without having to present the receipt.

Beware of the cause of the withdrawal

After glass and plastic fragments found in some products at the supermarket comes the news of the withdrawal of the President fresh cheese as a precaution due to the possible presence of a metallic foreign body. Unfortunately, this type of accident can happen during the production and packaging of a product. The risk for people is high and for this reason attention must be maximum.

Join the group job offers, bonuses, disability, law 104, pensions and news Receive free news on job vacancies and the economy every day Telegram – Group Facebook – Group

Consumers with concerns about food withdrawal can contact the toll-free number 800 191039 during weekdays and Saturday mornings to ask for clarification and information on the brand being recalled.