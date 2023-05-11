Cases of violent deaths in the city continue

The city of Store continues to make national news due to cases of insecurity, recently a person was shot in one of the local neighborhoods and died at the scene, while another accompanying citizen was injured and is now fighting between life and death in a nursing home. The march called ‘Loja Unit against Insecurity’developed on April 27, has not given results and people continue to die as a result of criminal acts.

Answer

Two weeks have elapsed since the march developed in the city, in which groups, unions, leaders and neighborhood leaders participated, but it has not yet given the expected results, since tired of crime they requested peace and tranquility for the people of Loja. The manifest containing 14 requests was delivered to the governor of Store, Freddy Bravobut there was no answer.

According to the manifesto, the term was 15 days for the authorities to deliver their effective responses, otherwise the streets and squares will be the scene of new mobilizations. Considering that the term is about to end, this Thursday the 11th, the leaders and members of the march will meet to analyze the current situation and take measures in case they do not have a clear response from the Government in their hands, said one of its members, who He did not want to identify himself for fear of insecurity and reprisals from criminal groups operating in the city.

Requests

Throughout these two weeks, robberies, assaults, threats, and lately a violent death in a Lojano neighborhood have followed. Among the requests is: that the Government provide resources and equipment to the National Police for the fight against crime; repowering of the UPCconstruction of a new Social Rehabilitation Center for Store; to avoid bringing more PPL a Store, due to the minimum space; that the high-resolution cameras be activated in the buses and taxis to be able to identify the criminals, but none of this has been fulfilled and the situation continues the same as on April 27 and the 14 requests only on paper.

Unsafety

For the governor, Freddy Bravoin the province of Store there is a 13% decrease in crime rates so far in 2023, compared to 2022. In recent weeks, according to the authority, a downward trend has been established in the commission of crimes. The figure will depend on the operational work of the National Police, Armed forcesIntendancy, Police Stations, Political Holdings in compliance with the crusade for security led by the government of Guillermo Lasso.

In Store Violent deaths continue, the last one occurred in a Lojano neighborhood, last Tuesday, May 9.