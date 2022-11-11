Castelnuovo Nigra. A good person, honest, of few words but with a big smile: Francesco Giacoma Pin, known by everyone as Franco dal Palasot, 72, was the owner of the restaurant in Castelnuovo Nigra located near Pian delle Nere.

Giacoma Pin died on Sunday 6 November. He leaves his wife Emma, ​​his son Daniele, his daughter Valentina with Antonio, his mother-in-law Maria, his godson Marco, his cousins ​​Lucetta, Pina and Lella and all his relatives. To carry him in the heart, however, there are also friends of the Muriagliese Philharmonic, of the Spineto and Issiglio musical bands.

«Franco had started playing in the Muriagliese Philharmonic 45 years ago, then he also joined the bands of Spineto and Issiglio – says Franco Brassea, from the team of the hamlet of Castellamonte. -He was a person always available, very open, who deeply loved music. After the pandemic, health problems started, but this didn’t stop him from playing again ».

The memory of his daughter Valentina, entrusted to social networks, also includes thanks to friends and musicians: «You have always been a grouch but with a big heart and you will always be my Super dad. One day, all of a sudden, I’ll do something you did, just the same way you did, and I’ll be very surprised because I never thought I could look so much like you. And I will miss you. Thanks to everyone for remembering dad and a hug to friends of his beloved music ».

The last farewell to “Franco dal Palasot”, accompanied by the three Canavese bands, was given on Wednesday 9 in the parish church of Castelnuovo Nigra.