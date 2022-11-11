The Danish driver was dumped by the US team in 2020. The sacking of the Russian Mazepin after the invasion of Ukraine became an indirect assist that Kevin caught in the best possible way.

In F1, Brazil’s rain turns out to be blessed for Kevin Magnussen. The Haas Dane will start the sprint race from pole position. Thanks to an excellent strategy on the slimy Interlagos track and a bit of luck in the chaotic qualifying. Talent and good luck were also the ingredients behind his incredible 2022. A season in which he should not have taken part in the Formula 1 World Championship, given the absence of a seat after the stormy farewell two years ago.

THE TURNING POINT — The turnaround came after Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24. The military aggression found the firm condemnation of the FIA ​​and some national federations, ready to deny the pass to drivers with a Russian driving license. Among these was also Nikita Mazepin, standard bearer Haas. The US team did not hesitate to terminate the contract with the driver and with the sponsor Uralkali owned by Mazepin’s father. With the championship less than a month away, it was important to quickly find a replacement alongside Mick Schumacher. And here is the name of Magnussen back in vogue precisely in the parts of the team that had left him at the end of 2020.

FIRST PHASE — Kevin, in fact, had made his F1 debut in 2014 with McLaren. The overall debut in Australia was memorable: second place behind Nico Rosberg in a Mercedes and ahead of more experienced teammate Jenson Button. Then, after a season as the third driver of the Woking team, the experience in Renault in 2016, followed by the move to Haas. A ninth place in the drivers' standings in 2018 was the best result in the balance of the first experience in F1. An adventure destined to recur after the appearances in the Wec and Indycar during 2021.

RESULTS — The bad memories, however, were quickly chased away. A first glimpse of the new Magnussen took place in Bahrain: fifth place at the finish line, behind only top teams such as Ferrari and Mercedes. And first points for Haas after two years of fasting. Sakhir’s sharp was confirmed in another five top 10 finishes. The eighth place in Austria, obtained by keeping behind a seven-time world champion like Lewis Hamilton, and the ninth in the United States after a sensational duel against Sebastian Vettel, lost in the sprint. Now pole in Brazil on a gloomy and crazy Friday. And the feeling that Magnussen has no intention of stopping.