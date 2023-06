As the police announced on Monday, the two men got into an argument on Friday afternoon on Eferdinger Strasse in Wels. The argument led to a fight in which the 31-year-old pulled out a butterfly knife. With this in hand, he threatened his opponent several times and finally injured his right forearm. The police arrested the attacker and took him to Wels Prison.

