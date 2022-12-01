Home News CDM on Ischia, arms to Ukraine and LuKoil. Short-term rentals and Airbnb, anti-evasion squeeze in a European key
CDM on Ischia, arms to Ukraine and LuKoil. Short-term rentals and Airbnb, anti-evasion squeeze in a European key

CDM on Ischia, arms to Ukraine and LuKoil. Short-term rentals and Airbnb, anti-evasion squeeze in a European key

In addition to the Ischia decree to deal with the emergency caused by the storm on the island and the measure to extend the shipment of weapons to Ukraine, already announced by Defense Minister Guido Crosetto, a decree law also arrives on the table of the Council of Ministers which should, among other things, allow for intervention to safeguard the Sicilian Isab-Lukoil refinery. In addition, a European anti-evasion policy for short-term rentals and Airbnb.

Arms in Ukraine

The decree-law to give a legal framework to the shipment of arms to Ukraine for the whole of 2023 therefore arrives in the Council. An extension “until 31 December 2023” and “subject to the address of the Chambers” of the authorization to transfer “means, materials and military equipment” to Ukraine: this provides for the draft of the law decree to be examined by the Council of Ministers. The “terms” and “methods” established by the Draghi government decree, expiring at the end of 2022, are also maintained.

The rule became necessary after the center-right had tried to pass the decision with an amendment to the decree on NATO missions and on the Calabrian health commissioner. Attempt failed due to the halt of the Democratic Party. «The Democratic Party immediately supported Ukraine’s right to defend itself from the Russian invasion and we will continue to do so in 2023 – thundered the dem Simona Malpezzi and Alessandro Alfieri – We believe, however, that it is a mistake to present the extension of aid with an amendment, moreover by the rapporteurs and not by the government, to a decree in conversion». The match then returned to the CDM.

Ischia

With an emergency provision, the government evaluates new aid for the inhabitants of Casamicciola. The intervention follows that of November 27, when the executive approved a state of emergency for the island by making an initial allocation of 2 million euros.

Short term rentals and Airbnb

Among the legislative decrees implementing Community directives included in the agenda of particular importance is the one that provides for the exchange of information which should concern in particular the operations of sale of mobile phones on digital platforms and short-term leases.

