Darko Pranjic is no longer the coach of the Serie A2 team of Handball Belluno. His job passed to Omar D’Ambros, who had already held the position of assistant coach since the start of the season.

“As part of a redistribution of roles within our club”, writes the management in a note released yesterday morning, “we communicate that the management of the first team in Serie A2 will be managed by Omar D’Ambros, former second coach of this group”.

In any case, it is not a question of an exemption, since Pranjic will remain in the club and will personally take care of some groups in the youth sector.

«The coach Darko Pranjic», explains the same management of Pallamano Belluno Mondo Sport, in a note shared with the coach, «will continue his collaboration with us both by maintaining a direct relationship with D’Ambros and by personally following the under 15 championship just started last weekend».

The diesse, Edmondo Ortese, explains the decision.

«It is a handover that we had already agreed upon at the beginning of the season. Darko », Ortese explains, « he would have gradually slipped away, leaving room for Omar. We want to continue to give importance to our youth sector and Pranjic assures us of quality work. The first team is going through a difficult moment, D’Ambros has the task of making the boys responsible and getting the maximum effort from them to obtain salvation».

After eleven days, the Belluno players – who had approached this season, the first in Serie A2, with very different ambitions – are in fact entangled in the fight to avoid relegation. Behind them, at the moment, there are only three formations (Dossobuono, San Vito Marano and Oriago), while the playoff area is now several lengths away. Saturday, still at home, D’Ambros’ boys will try to relaunch against Salumificio Riva Molteno, which travels in the first half of the standings with 13 points.

THIS IS THE SITUATION

Results: Palazzolo – Cassano Magnago 23-25, Sparer Eppan – Molteno 32-23, Trieste – San Vito Marano 31-20, Belluno – Arcom 27-37, Vigasio – Metelli Cologne 33-34, Dossobuono – Malo 33-37, Oriago – Towers 22-28.

Classification: Sparer Eppan 22, Trieste 19, Arcom 17, Torri 16, Cassano Magnago and Metelli Cologne 14, Molteno 13, Malo 12, Palazzolo 11, Vigasio 6, Belluno 5, Dossobuono 3, San Vito Marano and Oriago 1.

Next round (December 3): Belluno – Molteno, Malo – Arcobaleno, Torri – Sparer Eppan, Arcom – Vigasio, Metelli Cologne – Palazzolo, Cassano Magnago – Trieste, San Vito Marano – Dossobuono.