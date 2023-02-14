At the International Tourism Exchange in Milan, the event “The year of Italy as the capital of world fencing” was held, to pay homage to the double “Italian” World Championship of 2023: Milan for Olympic fencing, an event scheduled from 22 to 30 July 2023, and Terni, from 2 to 8 October 2023, for the Paralympics. Two unique events not only from a competitive point of view, but also as an international showcase for the promotion of the host territories.

The presentation of the Milanese event saw, among the speakers, the President of the Organizing Committee of the Milan 2023 World Championships, Marco Fichera, the President of the Italian Fencing Federation, Paolo Azzi and the Councilor for Sport, Tourism and Youth Policies of the Municipality of Milan, Martina Riva.

A parade of stars, many champions competing in the hunt for world titles and qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games for the eighth world championship organized in Italy, hosted for the first time in Milan. Milan 2023 represents an extraordinary moment of promotion not only for fencing, but also for Milan and for the whole country: a great opportunity for the territory and for the promotion of tourism.

“We are now just over five months from the start of the great event in Milan 2023. A lot of work has been done and there is still a lot to do for an international event of great importance – said Marco Fichera, President of the Milan Organizing Committee 2023. “Milan 2023 is a great opportunity for development and growth, also territorial, for the city of Milan, Lombardy and Italy. In fact, the city of Milan will be invaded by over 1500 athletes from 165 countries for a major international event valid for qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and intrinsically rich in values: loyalty, education, respect and discipline. Milan 2023 will attract international tourists and visitors, thus promoting Italy all over the world”.

“Our presence at the BIT is by now an important, pleasant and strategic custom to affirm the authentic and virtuous combination between fencing and tourism – the words of the President of the Italian Fencing Federation, Paolo Azzi -. Of course, the focus we have dedicated to the two World Championships that will be hosted in Italy in 2023 is of particular prominence. In fact, in this special year, Milan and Terni will not only be venues for the top world competitions, even more important because of the Qualification Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, but also the destinations of tens of thousands of people from all over the world who, through these fencing events, will have the opportunity to get to know and experience the territories that host them. A great opportunity, which we are proud to present and which, together with the organizing committees and institutions, we are constantly working to make the Italian World Cup memorable events”.

“We can’t wait for the Milan 2023 Fencing World Championships to begin – commented the Councilor for Sport, Tourism and Youth Policies of the Municipality of Milan, Martina Riva. “It will be an honor for a city like Milan, which boasts an important tradition in this discipline, to be the scene of such a high-level competition. In July, here, the best athletes in the world will compete for access to the Paris 2024 Olympics. Major sporting events are one of the engines that fuel and give dynamism to the tourist system of the cities that host them. For this reason, I am sure that the Absolutes of Fencing will allow to consolidate the role of Milan both as the capital of international sport and as an unmissable venue for international events”.