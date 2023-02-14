FERRARA – It was just missing the officialwhich time has arrived: Daniele De Rossi was exempted from Spal. The Este management made its decision after the latest results, back from three consecutive defeats, the last of which against Venezia. Spal is currently in third from bottom place, with 24 points. The company communicated the exemption with a use official on its website, thanking De Rossi and his staff for the work done.

De Rossi sacked, the official press release

“SPAL announces that Daniele De Rossi has been relieved of his role as first team coach. Together with coach De Rossi, assistant coach Carlo Cornacchia, technical collaborators Emanuele Mancini, Guillermo Giacomazzi and Marcos Alvarez have also been relieved of their respective roles. and the match analyst Simone Contran. The club would like to thank the coach and the members of his staff for the work done in recent months, wishing them the best professional fortunes for the future of their careers”.

Oddo replaces De Rossi, the official press release

The Spal he chose Massimo Oddo as a substitute for the‘ex Roma: “SPAL announces that it has entrusted Massimo Oddo with the role of coach of the first team. The new blue-and-white coach has signed a contract until 30 June 2023 with automatic renewal until 30 June 2024 in case he achieves safety in the current football season” .

