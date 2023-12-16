Home » Sunday’s gossip: Salah, Carvalho, Mbappe, Toney, Bellingham, Van de Beek, Lenglet
Sunday’s gossip: Salah, Carvalho, Mbappe, Toney, Bellingham, Van de Beek, Lenglet

The Saudi Pro League will make renewed attempts to sign Liverpool and Egypt forward Mohamed Salah next summer with the 31-year-old the main target in the competition’s next phase of expansion. (Mail)external-link

Portugal winger Fabio Carvalho is open to a return to Fulham if Liverpool are able to recall the 21-year-old from his loan spell at RB Leipzig. (Mirror) external-link

Brentford and England striker Ivan Toney, 27, is said to be excited about the possibility of joining Arsenal. (Fabrizio Romano via Mail) external-link

Saudi Pro League director of football Michael Emenalo says a conversation remains “open” with regard to pursuing a deal for Paris St-Germain and France forward Kylian Mbappe, 24. (Marca – in Spanish)external-link

Chelsea and Manchester City have joined Barcelona in the race to sign River Plate’s 17-year-old Argentine midfielder Claudio Echeverri. (Mirror) external-link

Scouts from Premier League clubs, including Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelseahave reportedly watched Sunderland’s English winger Jobe Bellingham, 18. (Ekrem Konur) external-link

Eintracht Frankfurt will have the option to buy Manchester United’s Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek, 26, for less than 10m euros (£8.5m) in the summer, after an initial loan. (Sky Germany via Florian Plettenberg)external-link

AC Milan have asked Barcelona for information about 28-year-old France centre-back Clement Lenglet’s situation at Aston Villa. (Caughtoffside) external-link

Manchester City wanted Everton to pay a £7.5m loan fee for 28-year-old England midfielder Kalvin Phillips in the most recent summer transfer window. (Football Insider) external-link

Barcelona are scouting Djurgarden‘s17-year-old Swedish midfielder Lucas Bergvall. (Football Transfers) external-link

