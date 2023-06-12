Celebration of 10 years of artistic and cultural training in the capital

The Ministry of Culture, Recreation and Sports (SCRD) celebrates 10 years carrying out artistic and cultural training processes, framed in the District System of Artistic and Cultural Training, a model of organization and sectoral and intersectoral management that has allowed the implementation of actions that strengthen, They give sustainability and integrate these processes to the practices of the people of Bogotá, in order to enhance their capacities and give support to artists in training and agents of culture and sports.

The training programs date back to the 90s, when “Young Weavers of Society” began, an initiative developed from the territories that changed the lives of many artists of the time, opening the way for new practices in the city. In 2012, this proposal returns with an alliance between the District Education Secretariat (SED) and the SCRD, which in 2023 begins to implement educational and management models that have been a challenging development for entities in the sector; bet that has also led to the construction of new discourses and practices on the role of art in these processes.

“The sense of commemorating the 10 years of the artistic and sports training programs is a recognition of the trajectory that the entities of the culture and education sector have had, through the achievements represented in the opportunity for the Bogota citizenry to link art , culture and sport as something vital in their existence. These efforts have provided a real alternative to dignify artists in the city. Work that constitutes an invitation for the next administrations to continue these programs, strengthening them in resources, infrastructure and management capacity”, said Catalina Valencia, Secretary of Culture, Recreation and Sport.

In this four-year period, the SCRD has made significant contributions to strengthen art and culture in Bogotá. Currently, hand in hand with the affiliated entities of the sector, nine training programs are being implemented in the field of arts, sports, heritage, science and technology that allow citizens access to artistic and cultural practices from early childhood and throughout life.

Artistic formation

More than one hundred thousand citizens participate each year in the artistic and sports training processes of the “Civinautas” programs of the District Institute of Cultural Heritage (IDPC); “Vamos a la Filarmónica”, by the Bogotá Philharmonic Orchestra (OFB) and its 19 Local Philharmonic Centers; “Nests”, “19 CREA” and “Planetarium”, from the District Institute of the Arts (Idartes); “Creative Center”, from the Gilberto Alzate Avendaño Foundation (FUGA); “Complementary School Time” and “Escuelas de Mi Barrio”, of the District Institute of Recreation and Sports (IDRD), which have strengthened the professional and labor development of more than 1,300 sports agent training artists per year; and SHAPE – Formation Experiences in art, culture and heritage of the SCRD.

It should be noted that the Secretariat, its attached entities and in coordination with the SED, accompany more than 150,000 boys, girls and young people each year with artistic and sports training processes in public schools, essential for comprehensive and quality education, and the exercise of cultural rights. As a result of this process, more than 20,000 students from around 500 official and private schools participated in the School Festival of the Arts, being an important achievement for the present administration, since it has made visible the development that artistic creation has had. in the educational institutions of Bogotá.

To guarantee artistic and cultural training from early childhood and throughout youth life in the city’s public schools, the SCRD and its affiliated entities committed to the future sustainability of the programs in the Public Education Policy 2022-2038 , which the first year will accompany more than 183,000 children and young people, a figure that will grow progressively, in school and extracurricular spaces.

On the other hand, alliances have been forged with the Secretariat for Social Integration, where training work has been carried out with different populations, such as homeless people, the elderly, people with disabilities, young people from the territories, among others; also with the District Health Secretary, the Citizen Safety and Coexistence Secretary and other District entities.