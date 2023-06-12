Embassy in Sudan open, going back this week: Pakistani Ambassador

Pakistan’s Ambassador Mir Behruz Regi says that he is preparing to return to the war-torn country of Sudan this week to take care of the affairs of the embassy. In his absence, Pakistan’s mission is functioning through a camp office in Port Sudan.

The conflict between the Sudanese army led by General Abdul Fattah al-Barhan and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) led by his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglu led to airstrikes and the use of artillery, resulting in Khartoum, A large number of foreigners and citizens had to leave Omdurman and Bahri cities.

The United Nations estimates that 800,000 people may be displaced due to the ongoing conflict in the northeast African country.

Mir Behrooz Regi was among about 1,000 Pakistanis who left Sudan after fighting first broke out in mid-April, some by air and others by road some 800 kilometers. (500 miles) to the Red Sea city of Port Sudan.

During an exclusive interview, Mir Behrouz Regi told Arab News that Pakistan’s embassy in Sudan is active and that they are also returning to the war-torn country to facilitate about 300 Pakistanis who have returned to Sudan for various reasons. But he decided not to return home.

This section contains related reference points (Related Nodes field).

Both sides resumed fighting in Sudan after a 24-hour ceasefire ended on Sunday.

Mir Behrooz Regi said, ‘Our embassy in Port Sudan is not closed, it is open in the camp office and the staff is already in Port Sudan, providing convenience to all Pakistanis. I am also going to the embassy in Port Sudan this week.’

He said that the embassy staff was taking care of the safety of the diplomats and Pakistani community members returning to Sudan.

“Currently we are helping three to four people (Pakistanis) coming to Port Sudan every day,” said Mir Behrooz Regi.

Asked about the problems faced during the withdrawal, the diplomat pointed to lack of security, money, oil and food in stores.

He thanked Saudi Arabia for its hospitality and the facilities provided to the homeless.

He said, ‘We thank Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for providing free five-star hotel accommodation to all Pakistanis and other missions from Port Sudan to Jeddah.

“I don’t think the withdrawal from Sudan would have been possible without the help of Saudi Arabia.” It would have been impossible to take people from Port Sudan to Jeddah.’