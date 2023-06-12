Home » Habeck wants to make a proposal for a reform of network charges
Business

Habeck wants to make a proposal for a reform of network charges

by admin
Habeck wants to make a proposal for a reform of network charges

Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) wants to cut the funding of federal and state programs by at least 900 million euros, Schleswig-Holstein Finance Minister Monika Heinold (Greens) said last week. The negotiations on the 2024 federal budget with the FDP-guided Federal Ministry of Finance last.

At the economic conference, Habeck also said that the East German economy had developed enormously in recent years. “Of course we see that the good economic development does not automatically pay into acceptance of cohesion and open democracy,” said the Green politician. But if the development were much worse, economically lagging regions would certainly become more susceptible to undemocratic developments. It is therefore also a matter of making progress in the transformation of business locations such as Schwedt, Leuna and the Lausitz coal region and supporting them.

See also  Esselunga: the guide of supermarkets in the hands of Marina Caprotti, the daughter of the founder

You may also like

Unrenovated real estate: What you should consider when...

Wall Street. Oracle rises in the pre-market pending...

Recycling: Eight options on what to do with...

Between inflation and interest rates, the hard test...

Hot spots – Three dead after heavy rains...

“Escape from Forza Italia towards FdI-Lega, then the...

Thyssenkrupp Nucera: The hydrogen plan of the former...

Superbonus 110% for the flood victims of Emilia...

Retirement at 61, how to leave your job...

Habeck: If necessary, Germany would throttle its industry...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy