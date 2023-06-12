Habeck wants to make a proposal for a reform of network charges

Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) wants to cut the funding of federal and state programs by at least 900 million euros, Schleswig-Holstein Finance Minister Monika Heinold (Greens) said last week. The negotiations on the 2024 federal budget with the FDP-guided Federal Ministry of Finance last.

At the economic conference, Habeck also said that the East German economy had developed enormously in recent years. “Of course we see that the good economic development does not automatically pay into acceptance of cohesion and open democracy,” said the Green politician. But if the development were much worse, economically lagging regions would certainly become more susceptible to undemocratic developments. It is therefore also a matter of making progress in the transformation of business locations such as Schwedt, Leuna and the Lausitz coal region and supporting them.