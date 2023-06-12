Netherlands and Canada sue Syria – DW – 06/12/2023

In addition to the action before the International Court of Justice, the Netherlands and You have at the same time immediate measures against Syriato stop torture practices. This was announced by the highest court of the United Nations based in The Hague. “Syria has committed countless violations of international law,” the lawsuit says. The practices began in 2011 with the violent repression of demonstrations and have continued in the recent armed conflict. The “regime in Damascus” chemical weapons were also used.

use of chemical weapons

Die Action brought by Canada and the Netherlands based on the convention against torture. The two countries accuse Syria of torture, inhumane treatment of prisoners, sexual violence and kidnapping of people. They also accuse Syria of using chemical weapons with numerous deaths and injuries. This is “a particularly appalling practice to intimidate and punish civilians.”

An ambulance was destroyed in a 2016 Syrian army barrel bomb attack in Aleppo Bild: Jawad Al-Rifai /AA/picture alliance

Canada and the Netherlands also asked the UN court to take emergency measures against Syria to protect citizens. This application will be dealt with in an expedited procedure. However, a date has not yet been set. Decisions of the Court are binding.

Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said: “Syrian citizens have been tortured, murdered, kidnapped, gassed in large numbers or lost everything while fleeing to save their lives.” These acts should not remain without consequences.

