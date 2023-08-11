CENI: Low rate of female candidates for national deputy – Capsud.net

The CENI made public, this Friday, the provisional list of admissible and inadmissible candidates for the national deputy. But, also, that of political parties and groups having reached the admissibility threshold.

According to the Central Electoral Office, out of a total of 28,791 applications received, 4,496 were declared non-compliant, 24,295 declared compliant including 23,653 and 642 inadmissible.

The CENI also details that for admissible applications, there are 19,698 men, or 83% and 3,955 women, or 17%.

The reasons for the inadmissibility of applications

Referring to the question of certain applications declared inadmissible, Denis Kadima explains:

“Candidatures are declared inadmissible due to multiple candidacies and, or non-compliance with the conditions of eligibility pursuant to the provisions of article 102 of the constitution as well as articles 9,10,15,21 paragraph 1, points 1, 3 and 4 as well as 22 paragraph 1, point 3 of the electoral law“, explains the CENI.

Where to resort after the inadmissibility of the application?

In accordance with the law, appeals are lodged with the Constitutional Court within five (5) days from the publication of the provisional list.

It should be noted that all the lists will be displayed at the provincial executive secretariats, at the antennas and on the website: www.ceni.cd

Emongo Gerome

