Remembering Alejandro Desquirón: A Pioneer of Cuban Reggaeton Passes Away at 48 from Cancer

Cuban Musician Alejandro Desquirón Dies at 48 After Battle With Cancer

August 9, 2021

Renowned Cuban musician, arranger, and producer Alejandro Desquirón passed away this week at the age of 48. Desquirón, who had been living in Spain for several years, was known for his contributions to the urban music scene in Cuba.

Condolence messages on social media poured in, with many expressing their grief over the loss of DJ Allexs, as Desquirón was affectionately known. Regarded as a pioneer of Cuban reggaeton, Allexs had a profound impact on the genre, earning the respect and admiration of DJs and urban artists.

DJ Móvil Splash paid tribute to Allexs, saying, “All DJs mourn the death of DJ Allexs at 48 years of age after a fight against cancer. Pioneer of Cuban reggaeton, we owe you a lot Don Allexs. From Cuba to Spain, the last place of your adventures, the waves of the sea and heaven will continue dancing to your music in the voice of all of us who regret your departure today.”

Barbaro Reinier Pimienta Sanchez expressed deep sadness, describing Desquirón as a remarkable musician and generous individual. Sanchez added, “We just went to heaven because of that damn and unfortunate disease called cancer.”

El Médico, a Cuban urban genre artist, shared the news of Desquirón’s passing on Facebook. He highlighted Allexs’ significant contributions to the Santiago Rap movement, mentioning his collaborations with various groups such as Kola Loca, El Médico, Candyman, Miguel Saez, and Alto Voltaje. El Médico extended his condolences to Desquirón’s family and loved ones.

Amil Suárez, a Cuban singer based in Madrid, also expressed her sorrow at Desquirón’s death. Remembering him as an excellent guitarist, bassist, and music producer, Suárez posted heartfelt messages and photos in his honor.

Malick Mbengue Arroyo, a drummer and percussionist from Cádiz, shared a touching tribute to Desquirón, along with a video of one of their performances together. Arroyo reminisced about their musical journey and expressed regret at his friend’s untimely departure.

The news of Desquirón’s passing shocked producer Jose Luis Espinosa Soto, who remembered him as a dear friend. Soto joined others in offering condolences to Desquirón’s family and friends.

The music industry mourns the loss of an exceptional talent, and Desquirón’s legacy will continue to resonate through his music. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

