Central Meteorological Observatory: A new wave of cold air moves eastward and southward to many places in the north and then welcomes snowfall

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-02-18 14:50

CCTV news client news Yesterday (17th), a new wave of cold air began to affect our country. Qinghai, Gansu, Ningxia, Inner Mongolia and other places experienced snowfall one after another, accompanied by obvious strong winds to cool down. The Central Meteorological Observatory predicts that from today to tomorrow, there will be light to moderate snow or sleet in the central and northern parts of North China, southeastern Inner Mongolia, and southern Northeast China, and there will be heavy snow locally. It is expected that in the next three days, this cold air will affect most of the central and eastern regions from west to east, and the local temperature will drop by more than 6°C.

Gansu: Jiuquan ushered in a new round of snowfall

Affected by the cold air, starting from yesterday (17th) morning, Suzhou District, Jiuquan, Gansu, Yumen and other places have successively ushered in light to moderate snow weather. Many highways such as G30 Lianhuo Expressway, G7 Beijing-Xinjiang Expressway, and ordinary national and provincial arterial lines have experienced different degrees of snow on the roads, and temporary traffic control has been implemented on some roads. The local highway department adopts snow removal operations on key road sections to ensure that the snow stops and the road is clean. As of today (18th) morning, the snowfall is still continuing, and the snow removal work is still in progress.

Inner Mongolia welcomes rain, snow, cooling, wind and sand

Yesterday (17th), Inner Mongolia ushered in a large-scale rain, snow, cooling and windy sand weather. The temperature in most of the region dropped by about 6°C, and the west and southeast were locally accompanied by sand and dust weather. Dongsheng District of Ordos City ushered in a spring snow, and the beautiful scenery of rime appeared. This round of rain, snow, cooling and windy sand is expected to last until the 20th.

