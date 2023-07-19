Home » Cerrejón improves a mill so that communities have access to drinking water
Cerrejón announced that it has repaired and delivered a windmill in the Karraloutamana community, located in the kilometer 73 of the railway line in La Guajira. This project improved access to drinking water for more than 370 people, of which about 70 children from an educational institution.

Elsa González, community leader, expressed her gratitude to the company for the project: “Grateful to Cerrejón, very happy with them for all those projects that have been possible within our community, as you can see. In the name of my traditional authority we thank the company”.

According to Cerrejón, these projects are part of the mill repair program, which seeks to “rehabilitate water pumping facilities that use the use system underground, in communities of the company’s area of ​​influence”.

Since 2021, 20 mills have been repaired, benefiting 3,155 people. Among the communities favored since the beginning of the program are Yourepo , Eulalia , Kachurapa , Pir Pir, Utah, Jurimakal, Kutimpa, North Chon, Zapatamana, Yotojoloin, North Santana, among others.

