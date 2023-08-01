Home » Cesarean tennis players were crowned champions in the national tournament
News

Cesarean tennis players were crowned champions in the national tournament

by admin
Cesarean tennis players were crowned champions in the national tournament

Cesar’s sport continues to give people something to talk about at the national level, after the performances of tennis players from different categories who participated in the Grade 4 National Federated Tournament, in the city of Cartagena, Bolívar, held from July 28 to 30.

In total there were three athletes who obtained medals in this contest, in which the best in the country were measured and which is scored for the national ranking.

One of them was by Danna Viasus, who won first place in the 14-year-old category, in the singles category.

Another Cesarean who stood out, achieving the gold medal, was Ángel David Fragoso, in the 18-year-old category, while Boris Guarín obtained it in the 12-year-old category.

“We had a total of 8 boys competing in the 12, 14 and 18 year old categories. The important thing about this is that young people are gaining ranking. In general, we did very well in this tournament”, pointed out William Suárez, president of the Cesar Tennis League.

For this weekend, the same list of tennis players that was in Cartagena will travel to Barranquilla, to play another grade 4 tournament, which helps tennis players to climb the ranking and compete in much more demanding championships.

See also  Cooling work completed in the boiler, which has the risk of explosion in the chemical plant

You may also like

Fedriga, those who speculate on bad weather will...

“The Fed Can Curb Inflation Without a Massive...

Record Number of Police Agents Withdraw from Agency,...

They call on illegal armed groups to allow...

Death Toll Rises to 11, Including 2 on...

Healthcare: resolution for heart disease surgery at the...

Refugees in Trieste are in a similar situation...

Juanfer Quintero’s comment for which Carlos Antonio Vélez...

Moria mussels in Taranto, sector asks for state...

The Russian army is not yet at the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy