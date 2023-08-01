Cesarean tennis players were crowned champions in the national tournament

Cesar’s sport continues to give people something to talk about at the national level, after the performances of tennis players from different categories who participated in the Grade 4 National Federated Tournament, in the city of Cartagena, Bolívar, held from July 28 to 30.

In total there were three athletes who obtained medals in this contest, in which the best in the country were measured and which is scored for the national ranking.

One of them was by Danna Viasus, who won first place in the 14-year-old category, in the singles category.

Another Cesarean who stood out, achieving the gold medal, was Ángel David Fragoso, in the 18-year-old category, while Boris Guarín obtained it in the 12-year-old category.

“We had a total of 8 boys competing in the 12, 14 and 18 year old categories. The important thing about this is that young people are gaining ranking. In general, we did very well in this tournament”, pointed out William Suárez, president of the Cesar Tennis League.

For this weekend, the same list of tennis players that was in Cartagena will travel to Barranquilla, to play another grade 4 tournament, which helps tennis players to climb the ranking and compete in much more demanding championships.

