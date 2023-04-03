First Corporal José Vicente Fernández Becerra, a native of La Paz, died in the midst of military operations in which “friendly fire” occurred, that is, shots fired between his own comrades.

The events took place in the municipality of Arenal, south of Bolívar, where the professional soldier Armando Vega Rivera, a native of Huila, also died.

“The Army had not told us anything, that was leaked and we went to the brigade to see what had happened to my brother. So, they send a statement that he had been ‘friendly fire,’” said Johan Fernández, the corporal’s brother.

The relatives indicated that they are waiting for the Institution to deliver the bodies.

First Corporal José Vicente Fernández had his place of residence in the Don Miguel de Valledupar Urbanization and left behind two minor children.