“Chair parade” in Wismar: Around 8,000 euros for a good cause | > – News

Status: 07/29/2023 9:00 p.m

About 450 chairs were lined up on Saturday afternoon for the “Chair Parade” in Wismar’s old town. They could be purchased for a good cause. Almost 190 copies found new owners – a record sum was donated for them.

It was already the 13th chair parade in Wismar’s old town. About 450 refurbished chairs were placed along ABC Street this year. They can be purchased for a donation. Almost 8,000 euros came together for 187 chairs – more money than ever before. About 30 people worked on the chairs for a year. People from marginalized social groups, explains Karin Auerbach, head of the non-profit association “Work creatively, organize social affairs”.

funded project

The chair parade is now an EU-funded project. People donate old chairs to the association and the employees refurbish them. This task gives them support and structure and gets them out of social isolation, says Auerbach. Every second of them would manage to get back on the job market. Anyone who missed the parade in the old town has the chance to purchase a chair from the club for a donation from Monday.

Old gabled houses, three monumental churches, an atmospheric harbor: Wismar, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, offers all of this. more

