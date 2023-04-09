Home News Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the U.S. House of Representatives: If China violates Taiwan, the U.S. may send troops – Radio Free Asia
Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the U.S. House of Representatives: If China violates Taiwan, the U.S. may send troops – Radio Free Asia

  1. Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the U.S. House of Representatives: If China violates Taiwan, the U.S. may send troops radio free asia
  2. Demonstrating the ability to manage complex major power relations, Tsai Ing-wen’s trip to the United States opened a new page in US-Taiwan relations Voice of America Chinese Website- VOA Mandarin
  3. U.S. lawmakers meeting with Tsai Ing-wen annoys CCP, U.S. military to show strength in Asia Pacific epochtimes.com
  4. Taiwan Legislative Yuan: McCarthy’s visit to Taiwan is only a matter of time radio free asia
  5. Current Affairs Jingwei (April 8, 2023) – Tsai Ing-wen returned to Taiwan after her overseas visit and said that this trip has shown the world that Taiwan will not give in to pressure; experts interpret Tsai Ing-wen’s successful transit: Let the world see that Taiwan’s democracy can be contained only by protecting Taiwan’s democracy Chinese hegemony Voice of America Chinese Website- VOA Mandarin
