A new massacre leaves at least 11 people dead inside a pool hall in Choloma, Cortés, among which 10 men and one woman were identified, according to preliminary reports. The massacre that so far resulted in more than a dozen deaths, occurred in the Victoria neighborhood, López Arellano Sector, […]

The post Macabre massacre of 11 people mourns Honduras appeared first on Diario Digital Cronio from El Salvador.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

