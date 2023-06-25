TSA to investigate Titan implosion – Xinhua English.news.cn

The USS “Titan” deep-sea submersible was confirmed to disintegrate underwater on June 22, killing all five crew members. On June 23 local time, the Canadian Transportation Safety Board issued a statement stating that it will investigate the cause of the accident. According to Reuters, the Canadian Transportation Safety Agency stated in a statement that the scientific research ship “Polar Prince” registered in Canada transported the submersible “Titan” to the incident site on June 18. “The Canadian flag was flown, and the Canadian Transportation Safety Agency will investigate the accident. At present, the Canadian Transportation Safety Agency has dispatched an investigation team to St. Johns City, about 644 kilometers north of the accident scene, and the team will begin to collect information, interview people familiar with the situation, and restore and simulate the accident situation. However, the Canadian Transportation Safety Board stated that it will only investigate the cause of the accident and will not assign responsibility for the accident, nor will it conduct any civil or criminal liability determination. In the next few days, more agencies will be involved in the accident investigation.

