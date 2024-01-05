Chairwoman of the Agriculture Minister welcomes the receipt of vehicle tax exemption

ERFURT (dpa-AFX) – The acting chairwoman of the Conference of Agriculture Ministers has welcomed the securing of vehicle tax exemption for agriculture and forestry. The federal government has reduced further burdens on agricultural businesses, Thuringia’s Agriculture Minister Susanna Karawanskij (Left) announced after a consultation with her colleagues from the federal states and Federal Agriculture Minister Cem Özdemir (Greens). “This is also an important signal to rural areas, which only recently had to cope with cuts when funding was cut,” praised Karawanskij.

However, she criticized the fact that the now planned gradual abolition of agricultural diesel compensation would still affect the profession, especially in view of competition in the EU. The Conference of Agriculture Ministers therefore expects the Federal Ministry to make more use of alternative biodiesel. “If we unilaterally stop the agricultural diesel subsidy in Germany, we would put our local agricultural businesses at a major competitive disadvantage if the subsidy is maintained in the other EU countries,” said Karawanskij.

With a view to the large nationwide farmers’ demonstrations planned for Monday, Karawanskij called for protests to be carried out using peaceful means. “Insult and coercion, the threat or use of violence have nothing to do with our democratic culture of debate.”

With the protests, the farmers’ associations want to ensure that the traffic light government completely withdraws its plans to cut agricultural subsidies. The adjustment of the plans agreed on Thursday is not enough for farmers./maf/DP/jha

