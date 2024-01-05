Home » Chairwoman of the Agriculture Minister welcomes the receipt of vehicle tax exemption
News

Chairwoman of the Agriculture Minister welcomes the receipt of vehicle tax exemption

by admin
Chairwoman of the Agriculture Minister welcomes the receipt of vehicle tax exemption

ERFURT (dpa-AFX) – The acting chairwoman of the Conference of Agriculture Ministers has welcomed the securing of vehicle tax exemption for agriculture and forestry. The federal government has reduced further burdens on agricultural businesses, Thuringia’s Agriculture Minister Susanna Karawanskij (Left) announced after a consultation with her colleagues from the federal states and Federal Agriculture Minister Cem Özdemir (Greens). “This is also an important signal to rural areas, which only recently had to cope with cuts when funding was cut,” praised Karawanskij.

However, she criticized the fact that the now planned gradual abolition of agricultural diesel compensation would still affect the profession, especially in view of competition in the EU. The Conference of Agriculture Ministers therefore expects the Federal Ministry to make more use of alternative biodiesel. “If we unilaterally stop the agricultural diesel subsidy in Germany, we would put our local agricultural businesses at a major competitive disadvantage if the subsidy is maintained in the other EU countries,” said Karawanskij.

With a view to the large nationwide farmers’ demonstrations planned for Monday, Karawanskij called for protests to be carried out using peaceful means. “Insult and coercion, the threat or use of violence have nothing to do with our democratic culture of debate.”

With the protests, the farmers’ associations want to ensure that the traffic light government completely withdraws its plans to cut agricultural subsidies. The adjustment of the plans agreed on Thursday is not enough for farmers./maf/DP/jha

See also  Municipality of Naples - Prohibition on the sale and administration of alcoholic beverages as well as prohibition on the sale of beverages in glass, rigid plastic, cans and tetrapak containers or any other rigid material on the occasion of the Tutt egual song e criature charity event scheduled for Thursday 22 June 2023 and Friday 23 June 2023, from 18:00 to 24:00, in Piazza Giovanni Paolo II

You may also like

They project a tree planting and reforestation plan...

The elections that no one seems to want...

South Korea banned the consumption of dog meat....

Bolivia: Largest amount of cocaine seized in country’s...

Nomination papers of Usman Dar’s mother accepted from...

“Valledupar, cultural epicenter of the world… prospective of...

Now also with an educational group for fire...

Elon Musk has changed his position and position

“Brazil’s football is the best in the world”

Nasdaq 100 now has to deliver Page 1

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy