Home » The unusual story behind the alleged bomb at the Valledupar airport
News

The unusual story behind the alleged bomb at the Valledupar airport

by admin
The unusual story behind the alleged bomb at the Valledupar airport

Last Thursday, June 1, in Valledupar Videos of the evacuation went viral. Alfonso López Pumarejo Airport for two suspicious suitcases.

Around 9:00 p.m., the authorities activated the protocol to determine what was inside briefcases and safeguard the integrity of airport users. The airline Avianca reported that the service had to be suspended for a few hours.

After activating the security protocols and evaluating the situation, the authorities indicated that it was a false alarmdiscarding the bomb in some suitcases as initially had transcended.

AN OVERSIGHT

THE PYLON He spoke with people who were on the trip, who told the story behind the suitcase. Apparently a traveler with no flight experience traveled from Medellín to Valledupar with connection in Bogota. The airline would have told him that his suitcase was arriving at the destination city. But that only happens with him. baggage.

The traveler believed that he would not have to lower his carry-on bag. When he was on the plane they told him that the flight of the 4:00 pm had been oversold. That’s why they sent it at 6:50 pm However, the bags would have traveled on their own on the 4:00 pm flight who left Medellin.

When they got us off the plane, and the Police explained everything to us, the man came complaining. Omar Geles began to tell that there was a red suitcase and the man said that his suitcase was red, that he had lost it.”, recounted a witness of the flight. At that moment they verified that the suspicious suitcase it had been abandoned by the subject due to an oversight.

See also  a cliff of oceanic rock between the hills — Environment

INVESTIGATION

Beyond the story of the carelessness of the owner of the suitcase, the Attorney General’s Office is on the trail of the person who, apparently, in order to generate terrorism raised a false alarm about the airport.

It should be noted that the emergency originated after an alleged official of the National Army will call to the National Police alerting about the situation.

By Deivis Caro

You may also like

Allegations against Rammstein singer Till Lindemann

Ankara: Recep Tayyip Erdogan was sworn in as...

Atlético Nacional player suffers serious traffic accident

Triathlon now live: The Ironman in Hamburg |...

The progress of wheat harvesting has exceeded 30%....

Yemnat” is the only one to publish the...

Ukraine news: Many injured after attack near Dnipro...

Haseloff: “An increase in contributions cannot be communicated...

Cicpc investigates death of child in Maturín

Oil production grew 4.02% in April

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy