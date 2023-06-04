The unusual story behind the alleged bomb at the Valledupar airport

Last Thursday, June 1, in Valledupar Videos of the evacuation went viral. Alfonso López Pumarejo Airport for two suspicious suitcases.

Around 9:00 p.m., the authorities activated the protocol to determine what was inside briefcases and safeguard the integrity of airport users. The airline Avianca reported that the service had to be suspended for a few hours.

#Expansion 🚨🚨 “We received information via telephone from an alleged sergeant saying that there was an explosive on a flight”. With these words, the National Police explained to the travelers why they applied the evacuation protocol at the Valledupar airport. pic.twitter.com/CqjuB2aeBL — El Pilon (@El_Pilon) June 2, 2023

After activating the security protocols and evaluating the situation, the authorities indicated that it was a false alarmdiscarding the bomb in some suitcases as initially had transcended.

AN OVERSIGHT

THE PYLON He spoke with people who were on the trip, who told the story behind the suitcase. Apparently a traveler with no flight experience traveled from Medellín to Valledupar with connection in Bogota. The airline would have told him that his suitcase was arriving at the destination city. But that only happens with him. baggage.

The traveler believed that he would not have to lower his carry-on bag. When he was on the plane they told him that the flight of the 4:00 pm had been oversold. That’s why they sent it at 6:50 pm However, the bags would have traveled on their own on the 4:00 pm flight who left Medellin.

“When they got us off the plane, and the Police explained everything to us, the man came complaining. Omar Geles began to tell that there was a red suitcase and the man said that his suitcase was red, that he had lost it.”, recounted a witness of the flight. At that moment they verified that the suspicious suitcase it had been abandoned by the subject due to an oversight.

This gentleman would be the owner of the suitcase at the Valledupar airport. He believed that the assistants also carried the hand luggage. pic.twitter.com/PF0UNqJdci – Cesar Actualidad🗞️ (@CesarActualidad) June 3, 2023

INVESTIGATION

Beyond the story of the carelessness of the owner of the suitcase, the Attorney General’s Office is on the trail of the person who, apparently, in order to generate terrorism raised a false alarm about the airport.

It should be noted that the emergency originated after an alleged official of the National Army will call to the National Police alerting about the situation.

By Deivis Caro